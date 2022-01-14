Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Issued By Truist Securities

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at Truist Securities issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities analyst K. Hughes anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.87 per share for the quarter. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.16.

HD stock opened at $383.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $400.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

