Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Lifted by Analyst

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for WestRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Truist Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get WestRock alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 423.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in WestRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $830,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.