Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Medifast, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Medifast in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MED opened at $202.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.56. Medifast has a 12 month low of $184.48 and a 12 month high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a return on equity of 87.41% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,040,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,750,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,641,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 70,184 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Medifast by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,782,000 after buying an additional 56,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

