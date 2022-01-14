Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Increased by Analyst

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Century Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a current ratio of 15.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.