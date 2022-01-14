Purplebricks Group plc (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Purplebricks Group plc (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.9 days.
Shares of PRPPF remained flat at $$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Purplebricks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
Purplebricks Group Company Profile
