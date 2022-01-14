Purplebricks Group plc (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Purplebricks Group plc (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.9 days.

Shares of PRPPF remained flat at $$0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Purplebricks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

