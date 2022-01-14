PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the December 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PURE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 58,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,471. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.05. PURE Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 103.45% and a negative return on equity of 81.11%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

