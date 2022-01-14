Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $433.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $366.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.36.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $364.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.15. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $218.58 and a 12-month high of $377.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $5,722,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,993,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 50.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

