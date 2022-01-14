PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Short Interest Up 5,250.0% in December

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 5,250.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PTAIY opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $9.76.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

