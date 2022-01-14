Project TXA Tops 1-Day Volume of $713,949.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Project TXA coin can now be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00006247 BTC on popular exchanges. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $713,949.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project TXA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00062897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00075541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.51 or 0.07660161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,799.36 or 0.99333169 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00068333 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Buying and Selling Project TXA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project TXA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.