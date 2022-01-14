Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

PRCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Procept BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $9,996,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $6,104,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,236,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRCT stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Procept BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

