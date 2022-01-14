Principal Street Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Voya Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Voya Financial stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $74.58.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

