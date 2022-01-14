Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 2,483 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter worth $2,023,165,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,921,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,921,000 after acquiring an additional 296,844 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,402 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 22.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,500,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 49.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,484 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLA opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.94, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

