Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.58. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,493. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,464 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

