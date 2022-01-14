Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,866 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Keysight Technologies worth $38,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,471.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 78,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 85.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $186.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.