Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,011 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,011 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $37,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Qorvo by 23.6% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 7,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $146.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.70. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.17 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

