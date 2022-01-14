Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,569 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 733,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,569 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $35,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

