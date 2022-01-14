Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,644 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $34,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $131,014,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after purchasing an additional 178,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of AFG opened at $135.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.00. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

