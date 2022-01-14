Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Delta Air Lines worth $34,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 99.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $3,967,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 251,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 179,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL opened at $41.47 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

