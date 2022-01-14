Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,307,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.93% of Investors Bancorp worth $34,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,200,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,468,000 after acquiring an additional 601,583 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $353,331,000 after buying an additional 477,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,070,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after buying an additional 436,525 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $17.16 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.