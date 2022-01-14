Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $173.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $156.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 1 year low of $130.70 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Primerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

