Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Receives GBX 173.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.71 ($2.36).

Several research firms have weighed in on PHP. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.39) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.38) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 146.80 ($1.99) on Tuesday. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 143.20 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.31). The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

