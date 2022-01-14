Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 63,119 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,119 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,744,286 shares of company stock worth $38,943,519 and sold 153,444 shares worth $4,938,060. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 178,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,882. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

