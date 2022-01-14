Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises about 1.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 1.23% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $42,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,608,000 after buying an additional 40,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BECN traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $54.64. 6,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Truist Securities cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

