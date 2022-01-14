Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $8.31 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.14% of SPS Commerce worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after buying an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,737,000 after buying an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 92.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 106,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 70.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after buying an additional 80,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPSC. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.88.

SPSC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,524. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.01. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

