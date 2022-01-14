Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $57.11 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,990 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises 1.9% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $57,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NEP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.01.

NYSE NEP traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.09. 3,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,506. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

