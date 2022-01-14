Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $11.89 Million Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.13% of West Fraser Timber worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at $9,003,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at $2,236,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 42.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.51.

Shares of WFG stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.09. 9,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $101.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

