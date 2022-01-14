PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,571 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of PotlatchDeltic worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

