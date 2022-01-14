Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Sells $71,125.00 in Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $161.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 754.90% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,060,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter worth approximately $11,060,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,443,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after buying an additional 505,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the second quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter worth $1,820,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.