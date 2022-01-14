Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 17th

Portage Fintech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PFTAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 17th. Portage Fintech Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:PFTAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,622,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,713,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,872,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,960,000.

