Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 665,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pool were worth $288,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,722,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,553,000 after buying an additional 105,299 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,536,000 after buying an additional 87,111 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool stock opened at $507.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.11. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

