Polkamarkets Price Tops $0.38 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $18.18 million and approximately $143,125.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00057534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,001,360 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

