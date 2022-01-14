Polkadex Price Reaches $11.09 on Exchanges (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Polkadex has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $11.09 or 0.00025966 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $49.91 million and $1.82 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00074963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.17 or 0.07620248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,470.06 or 0.99482218 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00067362 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars.

