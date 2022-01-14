PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 273 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $101.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.66.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

