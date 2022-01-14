PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,030 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 168,500.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

