PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after acquiring an additional 448,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 40.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 991,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,577,000 after buying an additional 287,177 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 803.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 111,705 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in LGI Homes by 35.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after buying an additional 72,998 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $138.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.20 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

