PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.