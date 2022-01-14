PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,398,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $107.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

