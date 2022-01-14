PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 863 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Life Storage stock opened at $139.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 121.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.