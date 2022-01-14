Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $354,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,158,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 95,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $83.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $83.31 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.