Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $12.66 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,925,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,238,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,775,000 after acquiring an additional 187,447 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,702,000 after acquiring an additional 79,585 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.