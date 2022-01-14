Pitcairn Co. Lowers Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $168.20 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

