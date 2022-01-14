Pitcairn Co. Has $980,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $525.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $380.64 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $586.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

