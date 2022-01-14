Pitcairn Co. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

