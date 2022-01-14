Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,007 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,178,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,089,000 after purchasing an additional 202,755 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $67.64 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

