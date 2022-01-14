Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 50.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Genpact by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Genpact by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Genpact by 174.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 3,705.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 594,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

