Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of FWRG opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.31.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.27 million.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

