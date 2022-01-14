Piper Sandler Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $244.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $244.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.43.

PCTY traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.86. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $662,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 46.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 10.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Paylocity by 342.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after purchasing an additional 242,746 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

