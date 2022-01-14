Piper Sandler Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $480.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $487.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.74% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.96.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $336.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.21. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

