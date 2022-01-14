Piper Sandler Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $480.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $487.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.74% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.96.
Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $336.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.21. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
