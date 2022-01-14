Piper Sandler Downgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Neutral

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $216.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $362.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.73% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.51 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. cut their target price on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.96.
BIIB stock opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $217.10 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
