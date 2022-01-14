Piper Sandler Downgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Neutral

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $216.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $362.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.73% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. cut their target price on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.96.

BIIB stock opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $217.10 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

