Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,782,000 after buying an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.72. 38,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,465. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $115.14 and a twelve month high of $208.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

